Kalkulator obliczania punktów przy rekrutacji

Należy samemu wpisać jakie są profile. Nazwy profili nie mogą się powtarzać, jeśli przedmioty są w nawiasach (mat/inf) to wybierany jest korzystniejszy wynik. Drugi język to hiszp

kuba-medrekApr 11, 2019
Untitled1.ipynb
Loading notebook (11.83 kB)

Comments

alice

This is the running version of the Dash app Eoin mentioned below: https://dash-app-dx9g2r0la6-8000.cloud.kyso.io/

eoin

@kuba-medrek-medrek I'm afraid we don't render Jupyter widgets when you upload a notebook as a post, since there is not Jupyter kernel running - but you can deploy interactive apps using the following guides:

https://kyso.io/KyleOS/creating-an-interactive-application-using-plotlys-dash

https://kyso.io/KyleOS/deploy-bokeh-apps

