Kalkulator obliczania punktów przy rekrutacji

Należy samemu wpisać jakie są profile. Nazwy profili nie mogą się powtarzać, jeśli przedmioty są w nawiasach (mat/inf) to wybierany jest korzystniejszy wynik. Drugi język to hiszp
Enter your email here
This is the running version of the Dash app Eoin mentioned below: https://dash-app-dx9g2r0la6-8000.cloud.kyso.io/
@kuba-medrek-medrek I'm afraid we don't render Jupyter widgets when you upload a notebook as a post, since there is not Jupyter kernel running - but you can deploy interactive apps using the following guides:
https://kyso.io/KyleOS/creating-an-interactive-application-using-plotlys-dash
https://kyso.io/KyleOS/deploy-bokeh-apps
Comments
This is the running version of the Dash app Eoin mentioned below: https://dash-app-dx9g2r0la6-8000.cloud.kyso.io/
@kuba-medrek-medrek I'm afraid we don't render Jupyter widgets when you upload a notebook as a post, since there is not Jupyter kernel running - but you can deploy interactive apps using the following guides:
https://kyso.io/KyleOS/creating-an-interactive-application-using-plotlys-dash
https://kyso.io/KyleOS/deploy-bokeh-apps