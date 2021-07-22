Magtech Sport 9mm Luger Ammo 115 Grain Full Metal Jacket ammo review offers the following information; Magtech's main objective is to provide shooting enthusiasts with absolutely reliable, totally affordable ammunition, round after round. Magtech had one plan for all caliber of their ammunition; ammunition that is designed and constructed above and beyond industry standards as well testing in one of the largest and most modern small arms manufacturing facilities in the world. This 9mm Luger from Magtech was developed from only the highest quality materials, using cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, and state-of-the-art equipment that are used to deliver exceptional standards, a norm when it comes to any and all Magtech products. The "Sport" line of ammunition from Magtech was designed for shooters looking for accuracy, reliability and exceptional performance, round after round. Additionally this 9mm Luger is a great target and practice ammunition, so whether you've been shooting for year or just starting off new, this 9mm Luger is a perfect buy. This 9mm Luger ammunition from Magtech is a new production, non-corrosive, re-loadable ammo featuring brass cases, and boxer primers. https://firearmsandammo.us/ https://firearmsandammo.us/product/winchester-ammunition-7-62x51mm-nato-135-grain-hollow-point/ https://firearmsandammo.us/product/1000-rounds-of-wolf-performance-7-62x39-ammunition/ https://firearmsandammo.us/product/bvac-223-rem-ammunition-500-bulk-rounds-reloaded/ https://firearmsandammo.us/product/browning-bpr-22-lr-ammunition-400-rounds/ https://firearmsandammo.us/product/5-56x45-ammo-by-israeli-military-industries/ https://firearmsandammo.us/product/federal-223-rem-55-grain-american-eagle-fmjbt-ammunition/ https://firearmsandammo.us/product/700-rounds-of-7-62x39mm-ammo-by-wolf-in-spam-can-tin/ https://firearmsandammo.us/product/5-56x45mm-55-gr-fmj-m193-in-ammo-can-federal-xm193ml1-400-rounds/ https://firearmsandammo.us/product/armscor-usa-300-blackout-ammunition-200-rounds-fmj-147-grain/