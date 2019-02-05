ip-analysis

Enter your email here
Hi @KyleOS
That's useful to know.
I do have a couple of other questions:
Any examples of the above would be great.
Hey @moc , no need to manually input an on/off code toggle on Kyso as we already have this functionality by default. Also, ipywidgets won't work on our frontend just yet - but something we will facilitate in the near future. Let me know if you have any questions about the platform.
Comments
