web-scrapping-from-indeed

This web scrapping project is designed to help people in job search. The data was scraped from Indeed. I defined a list if the skills set, that I thought would be important to have as a Data Analyst o...

N
nehaagDec 16, 2018
WebScrapping from Indeed.ipynb
Comments

dbz-boy

This is really cool, I think you could write the intro as a paragraph though instead of a title, it might look a better?

KyleOS

Really cool study man!

