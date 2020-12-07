The New York Food Truck Association represents the very best selection of gourmet food truck rentals in NYC. We provide end-to-end solutions for connecting local food trucks with customers in a variety of ways. If you are looking for fun, delicious food truck catering options for your event, interested in a food truck rental for a marketing activation, or in need of a mobile kitchen rental, NYFTA’s got your back. You can find and book a truck with confidence knowing our team of industry experts will handle all the moving parts to ensure a successful event.