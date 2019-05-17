Kyso

Blog your data science
2

WInning Combination for the FIFA world cup

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is well known for organizing global soccer events like the world cup and euros.

pranavprajapatiMay 16, 2019
PostFilesComments 2
Final.ipynb
Loading notebook (3.01 MB)

Newsletter

Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.

Enter your email here

Comments

KyleOS

This is an awesome post - really good work. Would love to see how someone could use the data to find and predict lower-league gems at lower purchasing prices. Might look into that myself soon!

pranavprajapati

You can download this on local and use the data set provided.

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocsPricing@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy