ProShop is built by Adion Systems in Vancouver BC and supported by ProShop USA in Bellingham WA. It's a proprietary ERP, MES and QMS software package that was developed over 17 years while the owners were growing Pro CNC Inc., one of the largest machine job shops in the Pacific Northwest, culminating in a successful sale of the company in 2014. ProShop was born from the need to manage and understand the complex needs of manufacturing companies. It was designed by machinists, inspectors, CNC programmers, general managers, tooling crib staff, purchasing agents, quality managers, machine operators, ISO/AS quality system managers, customer service agents, CEO, sales managers, estimators, assemblers, CFO, receiving clerks, and everyone else that is critical to the smooth flowing operation of a manufacturing company. Never before has there been an ERP/MES/QMS solution that was born and bred as deeply integrated into the DNA of manufacturing companies as ProShop.