Kyso

Blog your data science
0

Alison's First Kaggle with partial word match "empath" versus "empathy"

redstaplerJul 23, 2019
fork of redstapler/alisons-first-kaggle-with-partial-word-match-empath-versus-empathy
PostFilesComments 0
LA Kaggle Word Difficulty and Gender Bias can influence diversity of job applicants.ipynb
Loading notebook (17.89 kB)

Newsletter

Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.

Enter your email here

Comments

© 2019 Kyso, Inc.DocsPricing@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy