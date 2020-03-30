Ritesh Patil is the co-founder of Mobisoft Infotech that helps startups and enterprises in mobile technology. He loves technology, especially mobile technology. He’s an avid blogger and writes on mobile application. He works in a leading android development company with skilled android app developers that has developed innovative mobile applications across various fields such as Finance, Insurance, Health, Entertainment, Productivity, Social Causes, Education and many more and has bagged numerous awards for the same.
Houston
NEMT dispatch software to provide fast, reliable and cost-effective non-emergency medical transporta...
We offer HIPAA compliant custom healthcare software development services and solution accelerators t...