 Kyso | riteshpatil732

Kyso

riteshpatil732

Ritesh Patil is the co-founder of Mobisoft Infotech that helps startups and enterprises in mobile technology. He loves technology, especially mobile technology. He’s an avid blogger and writes on mobile application. He works in a leading android development company with skilled android app developers that has developed innovative mobile applications across various fields such as Finance, Insurance, Health, Entertainment, Productivity, Social Causes, Education and many more and has bagged numerous awards for the same.

http://mobisoftinfotech.com

Houston

1.
0

Non-Emergency Medical Transport Software For NEMT Business

by riteshpatil732 on Mar 30, 2020

NEMT dispatch software to provide fast, reliable and cost-effective non-emergency medical transporta...

Link
2.
0

Healthcare Software Development

by riteshpatil732 on Mar 30, 2020

We offer HIPAA compliant custom healthcare software development services and solution accelerators t...

Link
Page 1
© 2020 Kyso, Inc.DocumentationPricingAbout usBlog@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy