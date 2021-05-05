I help you to resolve the important issues in your life and create extraordinary transformation and healing. I’m a life transformation teacher and healer and hypnotherapist in the area of personal and spiritual development. I assist you to move to a higher level of your life—as well as release your old patterns, habits, challenges and thoughts and be transformed and uplifted into the full greatness of your being. Email: sofiasspells@gmail.com Call: +2773 502 7231 Visit: http://www.sofiaspells.webnode.com