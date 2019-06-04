Kyso
Blog your data science
For Teams
Pricing
Log In
Sign Up
0
What football club should I support?
tolliam
Jun 4, 2019
#football
#football league
#premier league
#voronoi
#geopandas
#pandas
#shapely
#fans
Post
Files
Comments 0
Versions
Fork
Football League club catchments v10.ipynb
Code Hidden
Loading notebook (6.88 MB)
Newsletter
Get the best new Kyso studies in your inbox every week.
Enter your email here
Subscribe
Comments
Write a Comment
Log In
Sign Up
© 2019 Kyso, Inc.
Docs
Pricing
@kyso_io
Terms
Privacy
Comments