YouBar was launched in 2006 after mother-son founders, Ava Bise and Anthony Flynn, began creating custom protein bars at home to meet their own nutritional ideals. While Ava and Anthony started the company with the basic concept of turning their own bar ideas into delicious reality, the company soon grew as Ava and Anthony spoke to other food entrepreneurs who also had incredible nutritional visions. Ultimately, Anthony and Ava harnessed their passion to bring their own food ideas to market in order to empower their clients to bring their own nutritional dreams to life.