ZedCare Ability Services is a NDIS provider committed to improving the lives of our clients. By assisting the elderly, people with disability and NDIS participants with their daily living activities, we can keep them at home where they are comfortable and allow them to thrive during their transitional phases in life. Not only do we pioneer in exceeding client’s satisfaction, but we also strive to exceed employee satisfaction as well. This is what motivates us to provide the best health care in Sydney & its suburbs.