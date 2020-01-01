kyso

Scale your data-driven decision making

One central knowledge hub, so everyone can learn from and take action on your data insights.

profile

Turn knowledge into action

What's your role?

Decision MakersData Teams

For Decision Makers

Leverage Data Insights

Keep your analytics knowledge in one place so the entire team can learn from your business data & apply these insights to decision-making in their respective roles.

icon connection
Leverage Data Insights

Inspire Conversation

Unlock the potential of your analytics by allowing employees to discuss results, ask questions and provide feedback to your data team.

icon connection
Inspire Conversation

Create a Data-Driven Culture

Encourage all teams to contribute to greater business value by making more data-informed business decisions.

icon connection
Create a Data-Driven Culture

Let us show you more

icon connection

Related resources

Whitepaper

Why your company needs a central hub for data insights

Learn how to scale data-driven decision making

Whitepaper

Remote management of data insights

Companies, now more than ever, need effective knowledge management in place for their distributed workforce

Whitepaper

Leveraging Your Data Science Team

How to effectively leverage data and analytics to power your business

icon connection

There's a template for that!

Ready-made reports for you to use.

Go from raw data to business impact in minutes.

intercome

Uncover insights from your marketing campaigns with Google Analytics.

intercome

Replace tabular data with more interactive visualisations of your sales team's performance.

Ready to get started?

Put your data-based reports to use towards real business value.

© 2020 Kyso, Inc.
BlogDocumentationPricingAbout us@kyso_io
TermsPrivacy