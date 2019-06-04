Kyso

4

Chernobyl may be the highest rated TV Show ever

by KyleOS on Jun 4, 2019

An analysis of both IMDB and Google Trend data for the Chernobyl tv series.

Knowledge post
1

Predicting Airbnb Prices in Austin

A
by almosteverywhere on May 30, 2019

A simple machine learning model to predict daily Airbnb prices in Austin, Texas

Jupyter notebook
1

iPhone prices are growing fast

by eoin on Jun 4, 2019

Trend stays even after adjusting for inflation

Jupyter notebook
3

The Relationship between Income and Wealth

by KyleOS on May 21, 2019

Visualizing the statistical relationship between income and net worth using Federal Data

2

Visualizing the State of Government Debt Around the World

by KyleOS on May 21, 2019

Visualizing the Debt-to-GDP ratios of all countries to show how growth and record-low interest rates...

2

Surviving on Minimum Wage in the United States

by KyleOS on May 22, 2019

Looking at the minimum required annual income for a family of four across different US states and ho...

1

People in the UK are Overeducated for their Jobs

by KyleOS on May 21, 2019

Analyzing overeducation in the UK for various demographics

1

Share of the Population with no Formal Education

by KyleOS on May 23, 2019

Plotly animation mapping out the share of country populations with no formal eduction, including to-...

1

Global Concentration of High Net Worth Individuals

by KyleOS on May 22, 2019

Mapping where billionaires tend to migrate and the density of wealth in cities across the world.

1

Forecast with Holt-Winters

by IanFelton on May 29, 2019

This is a simple demonstration of using Holt-Winters to forecast quarterly figures from data that ha...

Jupyter notebook
3

Publish data-science articles to the web using Jupyter, Github and Kyso

by jamie on May 28, 2019

# Publish data-science articles to the web using Jupyter, Github and Kyso *Combine these 3 tools to...

Github
2

Suicide Rates Around the Globe

by jamie on May 28, 2019

Exploratory analysis of suicide rates around the world & among different sub-groups.

Jupyter notebook
1

My pandas' tips

by helenadomo on May 7, 2019

tips for some problems I faced while doing some projects using panda

Jupyter notebook
1

Plotly Gapminder animation

by eoin on May 24, 2019

Example of plotly express and animation to show Hans Rosling GDP per capita growth chart

Jupyter notebook
1

Poking around the data science community on Medium.com - Part 3

by nd823 on May 23, 2019

As my first analysis, I really want to see if there are some patterns/trends in the article titles. ...

Jupyter notebook
1

Poking around the data science community on Medium.com - Part 2

by nd823 on May 23, 2019

Just to see if for whatever reason I am missing some articles, I wrote a second crawler where I just...

Jupyter notebook
1

Climate change is going to kill us all - United Nations report species in danger of extinction

by helenadomo on May 8, 2019

Check the source report to give you a wider idea of the earth current situation

Chart
